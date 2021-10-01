The Whistles, & The Wins Are Back: How CSK Turned Woes of 2020 Into Wow of 2021

Match 45, IPL 2020: CSK become the first team to go out of the playoffs race.

Match 44, IPL 2021: CSK become the first team to enter the playoffs.

They were, by their own admission, sparkless. They were, in their manner of approaching games, intentless. They were, to a degree, luckless. They were, quite undeniably, joyless.

In 2020, CSK found T20, Murphy and age catching up with them – and the IPL, for the first time, witnessed a top-four with no room for yellow.