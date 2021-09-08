MS Dhoni to Mentor Indian Team at 2021 Men's T20 World Cup

The BCCI on Wednesday announced the Indian squad for the men's T20 World Cup that will be played in UAE and Oman in October-November. The Indian team will be mentored by former captain MS Dhoni.

Dhoni had been India's captain in 2007 when they won the title.

Dhoni, before the T20 World Cup, will be seen in action in the IPL in UAE as he will lead the Chennai Super Kings in the second half of the tournament. He has led the franchise to three IPL triumphs and is one of India's most decorated captains.