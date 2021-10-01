IPL 2021: MS Dhoni Completes 100 Catches for Chennai Super Kings

Special cricketer, special milestone! Clapping Clapping @msdhoni completes 100 IPL catches for @ChennaiIPL as a wicketkeeper. #VIVOIPL #SRHvCSK," the IPL wrote on Twitter.



Only CSK's Suresh Raina (98) and Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard (94) are close to Dhoni on the elite list of players with the most catches for a franchise in the IPL.



Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood and Dwayne Bravo impressed on a slow pitch to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to a below-par 134/7 in 20 overs at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Hazlewood took three wickets for 24 runs, his best figures in the IPL while Bravo scalped two wickets for 17 runs.