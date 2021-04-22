Ruturaj Gaikwad Has Got Talent Oozing Out of Him: Coach Fleming

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming said that there had never been any pressure on opener Ruturaj Gaikwad from within the team this season but is happy that the opener finally managed to get among the runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Gaikwad, who was one of the biggest finds towards the end of CSK's campaign last season, managed scores of 5, 5 and 10 before he scored 64 off 42 balls on Wednesday against KKR.