Support for Kohli-AB, Maxwell & Death Bowling in Focus for RCB

For the Royal Challengers Bangalore side, the IPL title has remained elusive and ahead of the 2021 edition of the tournament, they chose to overhaul their squad.

The Virat Kohli-led team started off the season well last time round before the form tapered off with a string of defeats. However, they had done enough to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

At the mini-auction, RCB, who had released quite a few of their players, made some big buys, placing their faith in the likes of Dan Christian, Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson, among others.