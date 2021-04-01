IPL: Rishabh Pant as Delhi Captain Is a Win-Win Situation for All

The last three months or so have been a tremendous period of personal growth for Rishabh Pant. The way he performed both as a batsman and as a wicket-keeper in Australia, and also in the following home series against England, showed how hard he has worked on improving himself, not only as a player but also as a person.

During this period, he has not only dug his team out of trouble but has also taken them to glorious victories from adverse situations. There is a semblance of clarity in Pant's thought process right now. For he has learnt how to be in control of his own aggressive nature and instincts.

Now, he better understands the situations where he needs to let the fire out and where he doesn't. Pant has just found that fine balance in his game.