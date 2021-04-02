Was Happy to be at the Crease as India Won in Style: Yuvraj

One of the most important players in the 2011 World Cup win for India was Yuvraj Singh, who finished the campaign as the player of the tournament.
Yuvraj was also in the middle when MS Dhoni hit the winning runs at the Wankhede and believes he is extremely lucky to have been part of two World Cup triumphs.
“God has been very kind to me. I lived my dream twice – in 2007 and then four years later. There is so much to cherish. So much to share. It was a privilege to be part of two World Cup wins. I feel happy that I was able to contribute too. We had two great teams,” Yuvraj was quoted as saying by Sportstar.
Not only with the bat, Yuvraj put in some stellar performances with the ball as well in 2011. In the semi-final against Pakistan in Mohali, he struck in successive overs.
Yuvraj bowled Asad Shafiq in the 24th over and then picked the prize wicket of Younis Khan in his next.
“I enjoyed playing a hand as a bowler when I was not able to contribute runs,” Yuvraj said.
In the final too, wickets of Kumara Sangakkara and Thilan Samaraweera were his awesome contributions to stop Sri Lanka from putting up a large total.
“I was happy to perform under pressure in that match.”
“Winning in style is always special. Often we cherish the winning hit. To send the ball into the stands saw us reach the target in style. I was happy to be at the crease to savour it,” Yuvraj added.
Published: 02 Apr 2021,01:23 PM IST