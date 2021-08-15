En Route to Abu Dhabi, Mumbai Indians Welcomed With Personalised Announcement

Mumbai Indians were pleasantly surprised when they were welcomed on board with a special personalised message by the captain of their Indigo Airlines flight.
Mumbai Indians, while flying to Abu Dhabi from Mumbai on Friday for the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL), were pleasantly surprised when they were welcomed on board with a special personalised message by the captain of their Indigo Airlines flight.
The announcement, based on the trademark playing style of the franchise's key players, was shared by the defending champions on their Twitter handle.
"It is an honour to welcome you aboard on this flight 9065 charter service from Mumbai to Abu Dhabi. Considering the rains coming in today morning, we managed a quick started departure, just like how Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock do it for the team," the captain said, mentioning the iconic opening duo.
The pilot mentioned the MI's legendary all-rounder Kieron Pollard who has been playing for the team for 11 years.
"As per the flight details, we are flying airbus 321 aircraft cruising at 3000ft above sea level. Flight will be maintaining a ground speed of about 900km/h that gives us about 45 minutes before we land at our destination. That's just the time Kieron Pollard needs to score another century," he added.
The airlines then touched upon the core group of players, including Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, and Hardik Pandya.
"Forecast conditions at the destination, we are expecting a sunny morning with the temperature of 32 degrees. Pretty much calmness just like Jasprit Bumrah kept during the super over of 2017 playoff against KKR. We shall try landing in Abu Dhabi as early as possible depending on air traffic congestion. However, I can say it won't be as quick as Hardik Pandya or Ishan Kishan's half-century record."
The franchise's talent scout Vinay Kumar had shared a picture of him travelling to UAE, where the team will begin training ahead of the lucrative league.
Mumbai Indians was ranked fourth on the points table with four wins and three losses. In their last game before the tournament was suspended, the Rohit Sharma-led side beat arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings thanks to Kieron Pollard's 34-ball 87.
The second leg of the tournament begins with a rematch between the two teams on September 19.
