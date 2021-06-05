Dinesh Karthik Confirms Pat Cummins Won’t Play UAE Leg of IPL 2021

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 suffered a setback months before its resumption in UAE in September when franchises' worst fears regarding availability of foreign players started to come true with the pullout of Australia pacer Pat Cummins from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Cummins has told KKR's veteran India player Dinesh Karthik that he won't be able to make it for the second leg of the tournament.

KKR may also miss England captain Eoin Morgan, who leads the franchise.