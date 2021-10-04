IPL 2021: Hetmyer, Dhawan & Bowlers Shine as DC Win Against CSK

Rayudu though managed to break the shackles in the 19th over against Nortje, scoring 14 off that over and ending it with a boundary which got him his half-century as well. CSK lost Dhoni to Avesh Khan early in the final over for 18 before Rayudu and Jadeja added a few singles to push the score to 136/5.

Delhi started off their innings in similar fashion with Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan looking to take on the CSK attack from the get-go. A few crisp shots from the right hander set Delhi off to a good start before his stay ended when he tried to clear the ropes and was caught by Faf off Deepak Chahar for 18 off 12 deliveries in the third over.

Shreyas Iyer then joined Dhawan and allowed the southpaw the majority of the strike. Dhawan, who has been in good form in recent years, piled on the runs, taking DC past the 50-run mark before Iyer was sent packing by Josh Hazlewood, caught by Gaikwad for 2 at cover, just as the powerplay was coming to an end.

Pant played a handy 12-ball-15 run knock after that, adding 20 runs for the third wicket with Dhawan. The DC skipper however fell looking to hit Jadeja out of the ground, and sliced to Moeen Ali at point.

New man Ripal Patel added 18 off 20 with a couple of boundaries in his first outing after that before Jadeja had his number too, reducing Delhi to 93/4 in the 13th over. R Ashwin and Dhawan could not kick on after that with the spinner being cleaned up by Shardul for 2, who then had an appeal against the opener turned down via a review a couple of balls later, before the India batter’s uppish drive was caught by Moeen for 39 at cover off the last delivery of the eventful over. DC were 99/6 after 15 overs with the expressions in the dugout changing rapidly.

Shardul finished his spell with figures of 2/13 as DC’s Shimron Hetmyer and Axar Patel kept chipping away at the target after that. Hetmyer was afforded a life when he was dropped at long on off Bravo in an over that gave DC 12 runs to help their cause.

Hetmyer and Axar got lucky in the final over with Bravo feeling the pressure a bit, before Kagiso Rabada hit the winning runs as Hetmyer remained unbeaten on 28.