Indian Hockey's Senior Stars From Tokyo Olympics Retire: What's The Real Story?

Retirements and Indian Hockey

Retirements in hockey are rare. In fact, there are many big names who have not officially announced their retirement till date. As is the trend in many other sports, hockey too had been no different with most dropped players choosing to wait on the sidelines in a hope to be picked up again and years pass by.

The incidents of the last week takes one back to 2018, when midfield superstar and former captain Sardar Singh became India’s first top player in recent times to officially announce his retirement.

In September 2018, India had just returned from their bronze-medal finish at the Jakarta Asian Games and were months away from the World Cup at home. That the squad had missed a direct opportunity to qualify for the Tokyo Games, and also failed to defend their Asiad title, had not gone down well with the think-tank.

It is believed that Sardar, who was not in the best of forms at that time, “was told that his services were no longer required”, leading to the hockey great’s exit from the game.

Among the known names, former midfielder Viren Rasquinha was perhaps the first international player of modern times to announce his retirement merely days after being omitted from the 2006 Doha Asian Games squad. In 2010, the legendary Dilip Tirkey quit after having represented India in a total of 412 matches, a record that still stands.