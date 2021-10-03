IPL 2021: David Warner Watches SRH-KKR From Stands; Fans Unimpressed

David Warner watching SRH play KKR.
Image:BCCI
Sunrisers Hyderabad did not have a good time out with the bat against Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai and were restricted to 115/8 after some fine bowling.
The team have not had a good season with their talismanic captain David Warner too being woefully out of form before being dropped.
Sitting in the stands and supporting the team, Warner posted a selfie as well. He had been dropped after the first couple of SRH games in UAE where he scored 0 and 2. The team management and he have hinted in recent days that the Australian won't play again this season.
Warner, who had led the team to the title in 2016, had been removed as captain earlier in the season, days before the tournament had to be halted due to COVID-19. Warner is also SRH's leading scorer, having won the Orange Cap three times in 2015, 2017, and 2019.
Warner has scored 5449 runs from 150 games with 4 hundreds and 50 half-centuries in his IPL career. He has amassed more than 500 runs 7 seasons in a row from 2014 to 2020 but has been struggling this year having scored just 195 runs from 8 games at 24.37 against a career average of 41.59 in the IPL.
Here’s how social media reacted on seeing Warner supporting his team in the final games of the season.
The fans have had their say and want to see David Warner play against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.
Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and RCB have qualified for the playoffs already.
David Warner is expected to be part of the Australia XI when they play the men's T20 World Cup after the IPL, beginning 17 October in UAE and Oman.
Published: 03 Oct 2021,09:39 PM IST