IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 KKR vs DC Live: KKR Bowl First Against DC; Stoinis Returns

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bowl first in Sharjah against Delhi Capitals.

DC captain Rishabh Pant said they would have liked to bowl first.

KKR are unchanged from the Eliminator while DC have brought in Marcus Stoinis for Tom Curran.

KKR will be trying to make a first final since 2014 while Delhi made it to the final last year.