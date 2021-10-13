Toss Report: KKR Elect to Bowl First in Knockout Match vs Delhi Capitals

Delhi play KKR on Wednesday night for a spot in the 2021 IPL final.
(Photo: BCCI/IPL)
KKR have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second Qualifier of IPL 2021, against Delhi Capitals.
Eoin Morgan says they are playing an unchanged XI. Rishabh Pant has one change in their XI with Marcus Stoinis coming into play in place of Tom Curran.
The winner of the match qualifies for the IPL 2021 final against Chennai Super Kings.
