IPL 2021 Match 11: PBKS vs DC Highlights

Delhi Capitals won the match against Punjab Kings on Sunday.
Delhi Capitals (DC) led by skipper Rishabh Pant defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, 18 April.
This was the second victory for Delhi out of three matches played in this season of IPL. It helped the team to jump from 4th position to 2nd position in the points table. However, Punjab Kings maintained its second-last position in the points table after losing the match against Delhi.
Sunday was the first two-match day of IPL 2021. The other match was played between RCB and KKR, which RCB won by 38 runs.
Punjab Kings came to bat first and scored a total of 195/4 in 20 overs. Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul grabbed a half-century each by scoring 69 and 61 runs respectively. Deepak Hooda (not out) scored 22 off 13.
Lukman Meriwala, Avesh Khan and Chris Woakes of Delhi Capitals took one wicket each for the team.
Shikhar Dhawan for Delhi Capitals, scored a total of 92 off 49 deliveries. He was also declared the player of the match.
"It was a conscious effort from my side (to increase strike rate) and I started taking more risks. I'm not afraid of changes. I'm always open towards changes and I make sure I give it a good try in the nets and then in the games. I'm not scared of getting out as well," said Dhawan in the post-match ceremony.
Prithvi Shaw scored 32 off 17 for Delhi, while Marcus Stoinis scored 27 off 13.
Jhye Richardson took 2 wickets for Punjab, while Arshdeep Singh and Riley Meredith took one wicket each.
Total runs scored by DC was 198/4 in 18.2 overs. They won the match by 6 wickets.
