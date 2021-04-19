IPL 2021 Match 10: RCB vs KKR Highlights

Glenn Maxwell scored his 2nd half-century of the seasonon Sunday.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) led by Indian skipper Virat Kohli, on Sunday, 18 April defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.
This was the third consecutive win for RCB which helped it to jump on the first position in IPL 2021 points table. It remains the only team to not lose a single match in this season of the Indian Premier League. On the other hand, KKR has lost two matches out of three in this season.
Two matches were played on Sunday, the second one was between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Delhi Capitals won the match by 6 wickets and hopped to second position on points table.
Royal Challenger Bangalore chose to bat first and scored a total of 204 runs for 4 wickets in 20 overs. Glenn Maxwell scored his second half-century in this season by scoring a total of 78 runs off 49 deliveries. He was followed by AB de Villiers (not out) who scored 6 runs off 34 balls.
While praising Maxwell and de Villiers, skipper Kohli said, "When he gets in with that kind of form and flow, it's impossible to stop him. We got 40 extra runs on that pitch which slowed down. Maxi has taken to this team like duck to water. AB loves the team and they were the difference today."
Varun Chakravarthy of KKR took two wickets for the team, including one of RCB's skipper Virat Kohli. Prasidh Krishna and Pat Cummins also took one wicket each for KKR.
The Eoin Morgan-led KKR was unable to meet the target of 205 and was restricted on a total of 166/8 in 20 overs. Andre Russel scored 31 off 20, Morgan scored 29 off 23, and Shakib Al Hasan scored 26 off 25 for the team.
Kyle Jamieson of RCB took 3 wickets, while Harshal Patel, and Yuzvendra Chahal took 2 wickets each for the team.
RCB won the match by 38 runs.
