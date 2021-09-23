IPL 2021: KKR Bowlers Restrict MI to 155/6; Krishna, Ferguson Get 2 Wickets Each

KKR restricted MI's big hitters in Abu Dhabi
Image: BCCI
Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers put in a fine performance against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi, restricting them to 155/6. KKR fought back after the openers put on 78 in 9 overs and MI had the big hitters to come. Prasidh Krishna and Lockie Ferguson picked two wickets each. And Sunil Narine, who bagged another wicket, along with Varun Chakravarthy bowled tight spells, going at less than run-a-ball.
Asked to bat first, Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock got the defending champions off to a solid start – cautious initially before picking up the pace towards the end of the powerplay.
Rohit, who missed the first game, started off with a stylish boundary off the first ball before going through the gears in the fourth over. De Kock took a liking to Prasidh Krishna in the sixth over as MI finished the powerplay with 56 on the board.
A couple of tight overs later, the openers went after Andre Russell, taking the score to 78 before an attempted hit over long on from Rohit (33) landed in Shubman Gill’s hands off Sunil Narine, giving KKR a much need breakthrough in the 10th over.
De Kock and Suryakumar Yadav added another 11 runs before the right-hander perished, caught behind of Krishna for 5.
The South African then went on to notch up his half century in the 14th over with a crisp hit of Lockie Ferguson, pushing MI over the 100-run mark too. The defending champions had the perfect platform for the likes of Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard to take charge.
KKR walk out to field in Abu Dhabi
Krishna though had other ideas and packed of de Kock, who was caught by Narine for 55. Ishan Kishan promptly smashed Russell for a six of the first ball of the next over but was could not control another hit in the next over. Lockie Ferguson struck with Russell taking the catch as the southpaw was dismissed 14. Kieron Pollard was joined by Krunal Pandya and ended the 17th over with the score at 121/4.
Pollard then took Krishna to the cleaners, the duo had exchanged a few words at the end of the 16th over, scoring 18 in the over with Dinesh Karthik dropping Krunal as well.
Russell got smacked for a six by Krunal in the 19th MI added 10 runs in the over, before Ferguson and Eoin Morgan combined to run out Pollard (21) with 4 balls to go. Krunal was caught in the deep off the next delivery for 12 before Saurabh Tiwary rounded off the innings with a boundary. MI posted 155/6.
Published: 23 Sep 2021,09:31 PM IST