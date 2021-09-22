Indian Men’s Cricket Team’s Schedule is Concerning, But There’s a Silver Lining

Since cricket resumed in the times of COVID-19 pandemic, India cricketers have played the IPL (19 September to 10 November) once fully in UAE and then toured Australia, a few months that included injuries aplenty as the team dug deep. The Australia tour began on 27 November after a quarantine period and ended on 19 January.

Come 5 February, the England cricket team came calling before the highs of Australia had settled down. The England series ended on 28 March.

On 9 April, in another set of bio-secure bubbles around India, began the glitzy IPL – which was suspended in the first week of May after COVID-19 had hit the teams. The cricketers were packed off for an uncomfortable break due to the second wave of COVID-19.

After the short break, the Indian players arrived in Mumbai for eight days of hard quarantine and then followed it up with 10 more days of soft quarantine in UK before the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand in Southampton.

Once the WTC final was done and dusted, India had a break where the camp faced a couple of COVID-19 scares, before the England series, which too ended a Test early due to the novel coronavirus hitting the visitors for a second time.