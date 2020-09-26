Jadeja & Piyush Chawla’s Form a Concern, Says CSK Coach Fleming

Stephen Fleming also said that they are muddled with their batting line-up currently with top-order not performing

Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming admitted that both their spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Piyush Chawla going for runs, is a cause of concern for their team, after his team’s loss to Delhi Capitals on Friday. “It’s an area of concern especially when [spin bowling] has been such a strength for CSK and the style of play we have developed over the last 12 years is heavily based on spin.” He also added that because they have played three games on three different grounds, they have struggled to adjust and find the right pace and lengths to bowl at. “So going from a strength to an area of concern, we need to rectify that.”

The 47-year old also expressed his concern about his side’s construction of run-chases, especially in the last two games. “We are a bit muddled at the moment, we’re missing some key players and we’re trying to find a balance. Without (Ambati) Rayudu, (Suresh) Raina, we’re trying to find a combination and how to use the players [that we have currently at disposal],” he said.

Also read: MS Dhoni Hints at Batting Order Rejig After Loss to Delhi Capitals

Fleming said that Friday’s performance from their team was weak and they lacked the intent. He said that it will be an interesting 6-7 days where they will review how to rectify a few issues they are having in the team. He said that they have an option of bringing in either spin all-rounder Mitchell Santner or leg-spinner Imran Tahir, given their spinners’ form, and sacrificing the overseas fast bowler. He also added that since now they will play a lot of games in Dubai, they are looking forward to getting used to the pace of the surface and accordingly combination. “We are too batter-heavy currently and if we play a bowler, we get too bowler-heavy so we’re struggling to find our momentum and that will come with a little time off and the experience from these three games,” he added.

Fleming also said that they talked about batting first on Friday but, “The thing we can’t anticipate is the dew. We were training on the road and the other night [in Sharjah] it was absolutely soaking wet and tonight there was absolutely none so it is a little hit and a miss at the moment.” Apart from the opener of this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL), the rest of the six games have been won by the team batting first. On not sending Sam Curran or Ravindra Jadeja with a left-arm spinner and a leg-spinner bowling, Fleming said that they have got too many batting options currently and will have a clearer picture about whom they are sending out to bat and at what situation as the tournament goes on. Chennai Super Kings after playing three games in seven days will play their next game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, 2 October.