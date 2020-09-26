IPL 2020 Points Table: Delhi Capitals Take Lead After Beating CSK

Prithvi Shaw's 64 and a clinical bowling performance led by South African duo Kagiso Rabada (3/26) and Anrich Nortje (2/21) helped Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 44 runs in their IPL encounter on Friday.
Chasing a target of 176, CSK hardly ever looked capable of reaching the score and were restricted to 131/7 at the end of 20 overs. This is the three-time champions' second consecutive defeat this season.
The win now leaves Delhi Capitals at the top of the standings, having won both their matches so far.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: undefined