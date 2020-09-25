IPL: No Dhoni Magic as CSK Chase Fizzles Out, Delhi Win by 44 Runs

Delhi Capitals cruised to their second-straight win in this Indian Premier League after defeating CSK by 44 runs. The Quint IPL 2020, CSK vs DC: Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings. | (Photo: BCCI) IPL Delhi Capitals cruised to their second-straight win in this Indian Premier League after defeating CSK by 44 runs.

Delhi Capitals cruised to their second-straight win in this Indian Premier League (IPL) after defeating Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs on Friday, 25 September.

Opener Prithvi Shaw starred with a 43-ball 64 to help DC post 175/3 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

CSK, who had won the toss and opted to chase, managed 131/7 in their 20 overs, with none of the batsman managing to reach the 50-run mark. This was the three-time champions’ second-straight loss, after they lost to Rajasthan Royals by 16 runs. This is the first time since 2010 that DC have started an IPL season with two consecutive victories. They are on top of the table now with four points.

Opener Prithvi Shaw starred with a 43-ball 64 to help DC post 175/3.

A Shaw Show in Dubai

Put in to bat, the 20-year-old got DC off to a good start with fellow opener Shikhar Dhawan, as the duo added 88 runs in the first 10 overs. Shaw reached the half-century mark off 35 deliveries. Spinner Piyush Chawla, who got hit for 13 runs and 11 runs in his first two overs, eventually provided a breakthrough by trapping Dhawan lbw for 35 (off 27 balls).

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant joined Shaw at the crease and two had added just nine runs together, when the latter was stumped by Dhoni for 64 (off 43 balls) off a delivery by Chawla (2/33). Shaw’s knock included one six and nine boundaries.

Interestingly, replays showed that Deepak Chahar had got an inside edge off Shaw that was collected by Dhoni but no CSK player appealed for the catch and it went unnoticed. A blinder by Dhoni ended the 58-run stand between captain Shreyas Iyer and Pant as the former departed for 26 (off 22 balls) on the final ball of the 19th over.

MS Dhoni came in to bat Number 6, but could not rescue the chase.

Dhoni Bats at 6, But CSK Lose Again

Openers Shane Watson (14) and Murali Vijay (10) failed to give Chennai Super Kings a solid start, falling in the 5th and 6th overs, respectively. Both batsmen were caught out, reducing the three-time champions to 34/2 in 6 overs.

Number 3 batsman Faf du Plessis, who has scored two half-centuries in CSK’s two matches so far, was once again the only one who put up a fight in the innings.