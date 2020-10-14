IPL: MS Dhoni Loses Cool at Karn Sharma After He Leaks 19 Runs

MS Dhoni expressed his displeasure after Sharma leaked 19 runs in the 18th over. The Quint Karn Sharma and MS Dhoni during CSK’s IPL 2020 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. | (Photo: BCCI) IPL MS Dhoni expressed his displeasure after Sharma leaked 19 runs in the 18th over.

MS Dhoni is known to be one of the most composed captains in cricket. But even ‘captain cool’ gets animated in high-pressure situations, as was seen during Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday, 13 October. After posting 167/6 in their 20 overs, three-time champions CSK had to defend 46 runs in the last three overs. Captain Dhoni handed the ball to spinner Karn Sharma, who was hit for a four on the first boundary by Kane Williamson. The Kiwi captain was caught out on the next ball for 57, but Rashid Khan smashed Sharma for a six and then a four. After Rashid took a single on the fifth ball, new batsman in Shahbaz Nadeem managed to hit Karn for a four on the final delivery of the over.

MS Dhoni could be heard screaming ‘Nahi (no)’ in protest as the ball crossed the boundary. The captain was seen talking to his bowler for a while after his over finished and then after CSK clinched a 20-run win.

MS Dhoni was seen talking to Karn Sharma after CSK’s 20-run win over SRH.

After putting a respectable 167/6 wickets in 20 overs, some disciplined and economical bowling helped CSK restrict their opponents at 147/8 wickets in 20 overs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Chasing the target, SRH suffered a top-order collapse as their opener-cum-skipper David Warner (9), Manish Pandey (4) and Jonny Bairstow (23) were back in the hut with just 59 runs on board. Kane Williamson (57) took control of the proceedings however, the Kiwi skipper lacked support as wickets kept on tumbling from the other end. Priyam Garg and Vijay Shankar chipped in with 16 and 12 runs before falling, despite Williamson keeping the fight on single-handedly. Karn Sharma came with a much needed breakthrough in the 18th over, applying brakes on Williamson's innings, which lasted 39 deliveries and contained seven boundaries. Rashid Khan and Shahbaz Nadeem contributed with 14 and 5 runs respectively. However, it wasn't enough to help SRH cross the line. For CSK, Dwayne Bravo and Karn Sharma scalped two wickets each while Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran and Shardul Thakur settled with one each.