MS Dhoni Calls Sam Curran a ‘Complete Cricketer’ For CSK

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni was all praise for all rounder Sam Curran after their 20-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium. Curran was sent out to open the innings with Faf du Plessis and scored 31 off 21 balls. He later returned with figures of 1/18 in three overs, accounting for the wicket of SRH captain David Warner and thus providing CSK with their first wicket.

“He is a complete cricketer for us. You need a seaming all-rounder. He strikes the ball nicely, he can bat up the order, plays the spinners well,” said Dhoni in the post-match presentation ceremony.

"He can give us those quick 15-40 runs. You can push him up if you need that momentum and he is eager to do it. A good left armer is always good to have in the side. Especially with the new ball, which the batsman is always worried about."

Sam Curran opened the batting for CSK along with Faf du Plessis.

Curran has been a regular for CSK in the death overs but on Tuesday, they opted to use Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma and Shardul Thakur. "As the tournament progresses we'll get more comfortable with the death bowling, which is why we kept Sam away from the death and Thakur and Bravo took over. We'll get better," he said.

MS Dhoni was also a happy captain following the manner in which CSK won the match - an all-round performance from the team with the batters and bowlers chipping in with some solid fielding effort as well. “Today I felt we did a very good job. Even when it comes to batting, there was some kind of purpose with the batting and the batsmen assessed the situation pretty well and then we got a decent total. For us, I think this would be the one game I could call close to perfect. Yes, maybe one or two overs we could've been slightly better but I felt it was a very good game,” said Dhoni.