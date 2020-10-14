Did Dhoni ‘Bully’ Umpire Into Changing Decision? Twitter Divided

After two-straight losses, MS Dhoni & co bounced back to register a 20-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League match on Tuesday, 13 October.
However, the chatter on social media wasn’t about the players’ performances but about a certain incident that took place in the penultimate over of the second innings.
Defending their total for the first time this season, Chennai Super Kings were on course for their third win in IPL 2020 when Dhoni handed the ball to Shardul Thakur. The talked-about incident took place on the third ball of this over, when umpire Paul Reiffel was about to give a wide but didn’t, after protests from skipper Dhoni and the bowler.
This sparked up a debate on social media about whether Dhoni had ‘bullied’ the umpire into re-thinking his decision or not, with Twitterverse divided.
Some Say, Dhoni Was a ‘Bully’
Some Say, Not Dhoni’s Fault
Choosing to bat first, Chennai Super Kings had posted 167/6 courtesy an 81-run stand between Ambati Rayudu (41) and Shane Watson (42), followed by a quick and unbeaten 25 from Ravindra Jadeja.
Defending for the first time this season, CSK then restricted David Warner’s SRH to 147/8 in their 20 overs to register their third win in eight games.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: undefined