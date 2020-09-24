Watch: Coach Jayawardene & Zaheer Khan’s message after win vs KKR

Mahela Jayawardene said it was a brilliant game for Mumbai Indians and a good comeback after loss in the first game.

Mumbai Indians’ head coach Mahela Jayawardene seemed very satisfied and pleased with his side’s comeback against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after their loss in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 opener.

He lauded the 90-runs partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and skipper Rohit Sharma. “That shows character out there in the middle. The way they took on the bowlers, they did not have that fear of failure. [If] the ball’s there to hit - you hit.”

He heaped praise on his bowlers too, saying the bowling was attacking and aggressive. “We might get hit here and there; it’s T20 cricket, but we just need to back ourselves,” he said.