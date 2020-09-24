It Was All About Being Ruthless: MI Skipper Rohit After KKR Win

Rohit Sharma shares the team’s strategy after Mumbai beat KKR on Thursday. IANS Rohit Sharma shares the team’s strategy after Mumbai beat KKR on Thursday. | (Photo: BCCI/IPL) IPL Rohit Sharma shares the team’s strategy after Mumbai beat KKR on Thursday.

Rohit Sharma, on Wednesday, returned to his usual, elegant self with a masterful innings to lead Mumbai Indians to a 49-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Rohit scored 80 off 54 as MI scored 195/5. In reply, KKR managed to score 146/9. Interestingly, this marked MI's first ever victory in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), having lost all of their matches in 2014 when a part of the group stage was played in the UAE.

Mumbai Indians celebrate after beating KKR in match 5 of season 13 of the dream 11 of Indian Premier League (IPL).

"It was only two players from the 2014 squad. It was all about how we executed our plans today, we never let it go. We were in good position throughout the game but it was all about being ruthless, getting as many (runs) as possible. We knew the wicket was good and dew was coming down," said Rohit in the post-match presentation ceremony in which he was declared Player of the Match.

As the KKR bowlers fumbled with their line and length and gave Rohit short deliveries, the MI captain replied with his trade mark pull shots to deposit the ball over the boundary. "I back myself to play (the pull shots), love playing it and practiced it quite a bit. Pretty glad it came out well, they were all good (laughs), can't pick one. I haven't played a lot of cricket in the last six months time and was looking to spend some time in the middle; it didn't come out well in the first innings but glad to have done it tonight," he said.