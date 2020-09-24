The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Analysing Mumbai Big 49-Run Win

On episode 5 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and Mendra Dorjey talk about the season's biggest win so far as Mumbai thrashed Kolkata by a massive 49 runs in Abu Dhabi. Captain Rohit Sharma smashed 80 off 54 as his team posted 195/5 an in reply, Kolkata's chase never really picked up steam with their highest-scorer being bowler Pat Cummins with his 33 off 12. Jasprit Bumrah picked the wickets of Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell as Kolkata finished at 146/9, 49 runs short of the target.

