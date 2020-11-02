IPL Points Table: DC Beat RCB, But Both Teams Qualify For Playoffs

DC won by six wickets with one over to spare and finish second with 16 points while RCB came in third on 14.

A comprehensive team effort from the Delhi Capitals saw them return to winning ways in their final league stage game against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore. Delhi won the game by six wickets with one over to spare, ensuring they’d finish second with 16 points while RCB came in third on 14. Ahead of the final league game, fourth placed Kolkata Knight Riders (14 points) would be hoping for a favour from table toppers Mumbai Indians on Tuesday when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (12 points), who are fifth on the table.

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore both progress to the playoff stages.

Before the start of the game, RCB were ahead of DC because of a better NRR and both sides were wary of how that column could hurt the most if they didn’t bring their best performance to the table.

With the last game of the league stages coming up, between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, only a win for the fifth placed side would suffice.