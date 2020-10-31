Peaked Too Early? Twitter Concerned After DC’s 4th Straight Loss

Netizens said that DC might have peaked too early & now themselves find in a rut as they have had 4 losses in a row. Anshul Gupta Delhi Capitals after winning 7 of their first 9 games, have lost 4 games in a row | (Photo: BCCI/IPL) Sports Buzz Netizens said that DC might have peaked too early & now themselves find in a rut as they have had 4 losses in a row.

Delhi Capitals (DC) after being on the top of the points table with 7 wins in their first 9 games, suddenly find themselves in a rut with four losses in a row. On Saturday, the DC batting line-up had another monumental collapse as they could muster only 110/9 in their 20 overs against the Mumbai Indians (MI), which they chased down in 14.2 overs. Even though there are still more chances of them qualifying but alarm bells have started ringing if they lose their last game too, as they might be eliminated from the race of Top 4.

With their net run rate getting hammered with three big defeats against the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Sunrisers Hyderabad and now MI, DC with -0.159, now have to win their last game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Since, other teams, who have a chance of getting to 14 points might trouble DC on their run rate if they are to lose their remaining game.