Peaked Too Early? Twitter Concerned After DC’s 4th Straight Loss

Delhi Capitals (DC) after being on the top of the points table with 7 wins in their first 9 games, suddenly find themselves in a rut with four losses in a row. On Saturday, the DC batting line-up had another monumental collapse as they could muster only 110/9 in their 20 overs against the Mumbai Indians (MI), which they chased down in 14.2 overs.
Even though there are still more chances of them qualifying but alarm bells have started ringing if they lose their last game too, as they might be eliminated from the race of Top 4.
With their net run rate getting hammered with three big defeats against the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Sunrisers Hyderabad and now MI, DC with -0.159, now have to win their last game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Since, other teams, who have a chance of getting to 14 points might trouble DC on their run rate if they are to lose their remaining game.
Netizens seemed perplexed too, since they didn’t really understand what has transpired with the Capitals in these last few games. From looking a top contender at one point in time to struggling to get their eighth win, DC has suddenly lost their form on the whole as a team has had heavy losses in these games.
Some users suggested that they peaked early, while some said that the lack of form of their batsmen has hurt them. Some users joking referred to their previous name - Delhi Daredevils - saying that DD might have come back since DD remained in the bottom half of the table for 8 out of 11 seasons, they played with that name.
Here are some of the reaction from fans and experts:
