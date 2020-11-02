Dhawan-Rahane See DC Edge Past RCB, Yet Both Qualify For Playoffs

Brisk half centuries from senior Indian pros Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane played an instrumental role in taking Delhi Capitals home by 6 wickets against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Monday, 2 November, evening. Delhi finished off the chase with one over to spare, which meant both teams were assured of a place in the knockout stages. Ahead of the final league game, fourth placed Kolkata Knight Riders would be hoping for a favour from table toppers Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad – who are fifth on the table. Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field first in Abu Dhabi and it was a slow start by RCB as their opening pair of Josh Philippe and Devdutt Padikkal made 25 runs for the first wicket before Kagiso Rabada got the breakthrough, getting Philippe out of the first ball of the fifth over.

Virat Kohli and Padikkal looked to up the ante with the Indian captain playing the aggressor. The duo put on a 57-run partnership for the second wicket before R Ashwin struck.

Kohli, looking to take him on for a big one to add to the one six he had already hit, was caught out by Marcus Stoinis for 29, leaving RCB with a bit to do in terms of momentum.

Padikkal and AB de Villiers added 30 together before the youngster was dismissed right after completing his fifth half century of the season. All hopes were understandably on De Villiers but the South African, who smashed a couple of sixes and a boundary, was caught short of his crease while trying to steal a second run, out on 35.

Virat Kohli powers it through the off side against Delhi Capitals.

Shivam Dube and Isuru Udana managed to add some runs with a few boundaries in the death overs as they finished their innings on 152/7. After both sides studied the numbers in terms of NRR and the qualification scenarios at the break, it was Shikhar Dhawan who got Delhi off to a good start. The left hander took 11 off the first over of Chris Morris after which Prithvi Shaw cracked a couple of boundaries of Mohammed Siraj. Shaw, however, was sent packing in the second over itself as Siraj cleaned him up with an absolute peach.

Dhawan, who had recorded a couple of ducks on the bounce before this game, was in no mood to throw it away on the big stage. With Ajinkya Rahane keeping things going, Dhawan drove, cut and swept to register yet another half century in 37 deliveries. Rahane joined in the act too with a couple of punches for a four and six as Kohli started to look more and more concerned. Dhawan could not kick on from there on in though and fell to Shahbaz Ahmed for 54. Rahane continued to chip away and completed his half century of 37 deliveries with Shreyas Iyer for company. Iyer though fell right after the break in play when he looked to tonk Shahbaz over long and holed out to Siraj for 7.

An uncharacteristic reverse paddle sweep from Rahane though ended his stay for 60, leaving it to Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis to wrap up the chase. While RCB were looking for a couple of quick scalps, Stoinis released the pressure with a huge six of Siraj, who helped DC out too with a couple of wides in the over.