David Warner on What He Could’ve Done Differently, After CSK Loss

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner on Tuesday, 13 October, admitted that the composition of the team is such that they will always end up being a batsman or a bowler short in every match.

After his team's 20-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, Warner said that SRH could have used an extra batsman on the day.

"I think with our team and the depth that we have, we're always going to be one short either way. It would have been nice to have an extra batter today, but you've got to weigh the pros and cons," Warner said after the match.