5 Big Moments as CSK Beat Sunrisers to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

The first IPL game this season in which they weren’t chasing, and Chennai Super Kings managed to successfully defend their first innings total against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, 13 October.

Coming into this match on the back of two-straight losses, CSK posted 167/6 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, courtesy an 81-run stand between Ambati Rayudu (41) and Shane Watson (42), followed by a 10-ball 25 from Ravindra Jadeja late in the innings. In response, Kane Williamson scored a half-century but Sunrisers Hyderabad could only reach 147/8 in their 20 overs as sixth-placed CSK registered a 20-run win – their third victory in eight matches. Here’s a look at five big moments from the match.

1. Watson-Rayudu Steady CSK’s Ship

Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu stitched an 81-run stand.

After Sandeep Sharma (2/19) removed openers Faf du Plessis (0) and Sam Curran (21-ball 31) in the first 28 balls, Watson and Rayudu stitched an 81-run stand, taking the three-time champions to 116/2 in 15 overs. Curran being pushed to the top of the order meant Watson did not open the innings for the first time in his CSK career. Khaleel Ahmed eventually broke the partnership, removing Rayudu for a 34-ball 41 which included two sixes and three boundaries. In the next over, Natarajan (2/41) sent Watson packing for 42 (off 38 balls) which featured three maximums and one boundary.

2. Jadeja’s Late Flourish

Ravindra Jadeja smashed an unbeaten 10-ball 25* which featured a six and three boundaries.

After Watson and Rayudu’s dismissal, CSK captain MS Dhoni added 32 runs with Ravindra Jadeja before getting caught out for a 13-ball 21 which included two boundaries and one six. Dwayne Bravo followed him back to the hut for a golden duck after getting cleaned up by Khaleel. Jadeja then smashed an unbeaten 10-ball 25* which featured a six and three boundaries. His 15 runs with Deepak Chahar (2*) in the final over bowled by Khaleel (2/45) took CSK to a 160-plus total.

3. Two Wickets in 4 Balls

Sam Curran broke Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 23-run opening stand between David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.

Sam Curran broke Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 23-run opening stand between David Warner and Jonny Bairstow as the former was caught and bowled for 9 (off 13 balls). Three balls later, and Manish Pandey (4) was walking back to the hut after Dwayne Bravo (2/25 in 3 overs) effected a run out with a direct hit at the non-striker’s end.

4. Jadeja Removes Dangerman Bairstow

IPL 2020: Jadeja cleaned up Bairstow for 23.

After two early wickets, opener Bairstow combined with Kane Williamson to add 32 runs. The duo took the Sunrisers to 57/2 in 9 overs, and could have gone on to stitch a big partnership. But Jadeja had other plans. He cleaned up dangerman Bairstow for 23 (off 24 balls), reducing SRH to 59/3, still needing 109 runs from 59 balls.

5. Williamson’s Fifty Goes in Vain

Williamson added 40 runs with Priyam Garg, 18 with Vijay Shankar and 9 with Rashid Khan.