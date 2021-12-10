Indian Domestic Stars Who Could Start a Bidding War at IPL 2022 Auction

The auction for the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to take place in January, next year. The existing eight franchises have announced their retention list already and the two new franchises are supposed to announce their first three picks by the end of this month as well.

There are many big names which have been released into the auction pool and that's why franchises might start a bidding war to acquire their services during the auction.

But the same could happen for some Indian domestic players as well, especially for the ones who have delivered eye-catching performances consistently in the last couple of seasons of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

Here we shall take a look at some of those names.