What's More Important - World Cup Or IPL, Questions Madan Lal

"Bio-bubble fatigue actually played an important role here. It is not an excuse! Remember the India-New Zealand match. When the Kiwis were hitting the ball, it was going out of the park but when our players were hitting, it was going into the fielders' hands. So, they were tired, there's no doubt about that.



"They came directly to the World Cup after playing in the IPL. Before that they were in England (for the Test series). Now that is the problem… they could have opted out of the league (IPL). They should have taken some rest before the World Cup. I guess players need to decide what is more important for them, playing in major tournaments like World Cup or the IPL? It's not just any series, it's the World Cup," he said.



"Also, we all know how different this (T20) format is. Too much action involved here. Look at the way fresh Pakistan is doing, England is playing," the former cricketer emphasised.



Madan Lal further said that the confusion over all-rounder Hardik Pandya's fitness was also one of the reasons. "Was he fit or unfit? Will he bowl or not? Such confusions were disturbing."

He also said that changing the top order during the match against New Zealand was a "wrong" move.