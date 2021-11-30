Full List of Players Retained by the 8 IPL Franchises Before IPL 2022 Auction

Here's a look at the full list of players that have been retained by the IPL franchises before the auction.
(Photo: BCCI)
A total of 27 players have been retained by the 8 IPL franchises ahead of the mega IPL auction for the 2022 season.
With the two new teams–from Lucknow and Ahmedabad–joining the league from next season, all remaining players from the 8 teams will now return to the auction pool from which the two teams can pick three players each before the 25 December deadline.
With Tuesday being the deadline for the 8 old teams, four have elected to retain their maximum quota of four players each while three teams have retained three players each. Punjab Kings have released skipper KL Rahul and retained Mayank Agarwal along with one uncapped player- Arshdeep Singh.
Here's a look at the full list of players retained ahead of the IPL 2022 auction:
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard (O) and Suryakumar Yadav
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali (O)
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje (O) and Axar Patel
Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell (O), Sunil Narine (O), Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell (O) and Mohammed Siraj
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad (U), Umran Malik(U)
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler (O) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (U)
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh (U)
The final official list is being announced on Star Sports' Retention Special broadcast right now and in case there are any changes, the story will be updated.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)