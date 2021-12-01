IPL Retentions: Captaincy Sorted for 5 IPL Teams, 5 Lurking in Uncertainty

The Indian Premier League (IPL) retentions for the upcoming 2022 seasons are now done and dusted. The eight existing franchises have made their picks. Some have made bold choices, some others have broken from the past while some have stuck to the past.

It is interesting to note that the eight existing franchises have had tough calls trying to pick their retained players. But at least five of the eight franchises have made one similar call and that is with regards to their leader.

There is no doubt that Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Rajasthan have retained players they think are going to be their captains in the next couple of years or even beyond. The strategy is simply to build a side around players they think will serve them for the foreseeable future.