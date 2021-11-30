Full List of Players Retained by the 8 IPL Franchises Before IPL 2022 Auction

A total of 27 players have been retained by the 8 IPL franchises ahead of the mega IPL auction for the 2022 season.

With the two new teams–from Lucknow and Ahmedabad–joining the league from next season, all remaining players from the 8 teams will now return to the auction pool from which the two teams can pick three players each before the 25 December deadline.

With Tuesday being the deadline for the 8 old teams, four have elected to retain their maximum quota of four players each while three teams have retained three players each. Punjab Kings have released skipper KL Rahul and retained Mayank Agarwal along with one uncapped player- Arshdeep Singh.

Here's a look at the full list of players retained ahead of the IPL 2022 auction: