How Can Rajasthan Royals Cover For Stokes and Archer’s Absence?

Ben Stokes' record in the first two seasons (2018 and 2019) with the Royals – 319 runs at 17.72 and 14 wickets at 35.14 – was actually quite underwhelming. It was almost equal to what he had recorded with Rising Pune Supergiant (316 runs and 12 wickets) in one season.

But his poor performance in those two seasons was mainly due to his underutilisation as a batsman. Stokes was given more of a middle-order role and that didn't suit his strengths as a batsman. The Royals rectified their mistake last season and got the best out of him when they promoted him to open the innings. Stokes went onto amass 285 runs in eight innings as an opener and that too at an excellent average of 40.71 and an equally good strike-rate of 142.50. That included a match-winning century against Mumbai Indians as well.

Now a full season at the top of the order this time was only going to do further damage to RR's opponents and enhance their chances of making it to the playoffs. But Stokes' injury and his subsequent unavailability for the remainder of the season doesn't make things easy for RR.

However, they probably have less reasons to worry regarding Stokes' unavailability as compared to Archer's. That's because they have an equally good top-order replacement in Liam Livingstone and if they want to be a bit more brave, they can choose to go with a left-field option in David Miller as well. Jos Buttler back to the top is another option they can ponder about but his best place will be in the middle-order itself, considering their relatively inexperienced lower middle-order.