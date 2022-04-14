IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's Unbeaten 87 Guides Gujarat to 192/4 vs Rajasthan

A brilliant half-century (87 not out off 52) by captain Hardik Pandya helped Gujarat Titans post 192/4 against Rajasthan Royals in Match 24 of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Apart from Hardik, Abhinav Manohar ( 43 off 28) and David Miller (31 not out off 14) also made valuable contributions with the bat for Gujarat, who were invited to bat first.