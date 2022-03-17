Ahead of IPL 2022, Hardik Pandya Clears Fitness Tests at NCA: Report
Prithvi Shaw however has reportedly not cleared the yo-yo test.
Hardik Pandya’s fitness has been a cause of major concern for the Indian cricket family, and the Gujarat Titans captain has received the go-ahead from the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.
Hardik, who joined the training camp at the NCA a little later than the rest of the players, cleared the yo-yo test and also bowled, a PTI report stated.
“Let’s make it clear. Fitness test clearance is only for those who are coming back from injury. In case of Hardik, it was about getting a general fitness assessment going into the gruelling IPL season," a BCCI source was quoted as saying by the news agency.
The report also suggested that the all-rounder bowled in the region of 135 kmph during his session at the NCA. Hardik himself has said that whether he will bowl or not at the IPL is something that will be a surprise for everyone. He has not turned out for India since the 2021 T20 World Cup and has been working on his fitness.
Previously, the chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma had said that Hardik would only be considered for the national team once he could prove his bowling fitness.
But while Hardik cleared his fitness tests, batter Prithvi Shaw had a difficult time and could not clear the yo-yo test, the report added.
Shaw, who will turn out for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL, has not been at his fittest in recent months. The report noted that Shaw had a yo-yo test score of 15 which is a shade under the 16.5 qualification score for the men’s team.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.