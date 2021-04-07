Harbhajan Singh’s Intensity at Training Impresses Dinesh Karthik

"Picking him I think wasn't easy, considering that he has been around for so long. But the amount of interest and intensity he has shown in the last one week is just fabulous," said Karthik, who is a former captain of KKR but was replaced by Eoin Morgan following poor performances.

"He has been coming to practice sessions early, much ahead of all other players! And he has been doing it consistently! I think he is a different man now from whatever little I have seen of him this week," Karthik added.