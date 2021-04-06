5 Players for Whom IPL 2021 is Likely to be Make Or Break Season 

The preparations for IPL 2021 is in full swing for everyone, from teams to those involved in organising the glitzy tournament. Having been played in UAE last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, this season the IPL bandwagon is back home but without the fans filling up the rafters.

As always the big guns are likely to steal the show more often than not while there are also expectations from newcomers.

The likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant to name a few will be at the forefront of their team’s campaign and will need to support from others.

The auction saw a few bold bids for some players, both new and old, adding pressure to live up to the price tag.