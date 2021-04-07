Should India Host the IPL Amid Rising COVID Cases? Well, Why Not!

But then, the question does arise, what is the need for an IPL during such a time, when the country is in the middle of what is definitely the second wave of COVID-19. One that is probably even more dangerous than the first, with many variants and drastically rising number of cases every day.

The answer? For a minute, just forget about the big salaries drawn by the IPL players and the profits to be made by the BCCI and think of the ground staff across stadiums in India, who got minimal salaries after almost the entire last season of cricket was wiped out due to COVID, and the IPL went to the UAE.

Think about the umpires and statisticians and the scores of people who depend solely on cricket for their livelihood.

Why should their incomes be affected once again, when the rest of the country is back to work in full force?