RR vs GT IPL 2022 Match Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch the Playoffs Live

(Photo:BCCI/IANS)
The 15th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) has reached to its last phase - the playoffs. Four teams which have qualified for the play-offs are Gujarat Titans (GT), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
The first play-off match of IPL 2022 is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, 24 May 2022, between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.
RR won its last match of IPL 2022 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), while GT lost its last IPL match against RCB.
Here are the timings and live streaming details of the RR vs GT IPL play-off match.
First play-off match of IPL 2022 between Gujarat and Rajasthan is scheduled to commence at 07:30 pm IST on Tuesday.
How and where to watch live streaming of GT vs RR IPL playoff match online?
RR vs GT IPL match live streaming can be watched online on app and website of Disney+ Hotstar.
Where to watch the GT vs RR IPL match live on TV?
RR vs GT IPL playoffs match will be telecasted live on the following TV channels of Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
Gujarat Titans currently leads the IPL points table 2022 with 20 points, which is followed by Rajasthan Royals on second spot with 18 points.
