RR vs GT IPL 2022 Match Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch the Playoffs Live

The 15th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) has reached to its last phase - the playoffs. Four teams which have qualified for the play-offs are Gujarat Titans (GT), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The first play-off match of IPL 2022 is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, 24 May 2022, between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.

RR won its last match of IPL 2022 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), while GT lost its last IPL match against RCB.