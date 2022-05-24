IPL 2022: Gujarat Take On RR in Qualifier 1 But Will Rain Play Spoil Sport?

Gujarat played 14 matches during the league stage, of which they registered wins in 10 and lost only 4. With 20 points under their belt, they secured the top spot in the points table. Rajasthan triumphed in 9 of the 14 matches they played.

What’s the Weather Forecast In Kolkata?

The Kolkata temperature is expected to stay in the region of 35 degrees Celsius during the day and it is likely to drop to 27 degrees Celsius at night. The sky is said to be hazy and the city will also experience thunderstorms in the afternoon as well as the night.

The chances of rain are around 48% during the day and 56% at night.

Therefore, from the looks of it, rain may affect the first qualifier match. The humidity will be around 67% during the day and rise to 82% at night.

While rain may play a big part during the game, the Eden Gardens has a very good drainage facility, which is good news for everyone. So as and when the rain stops, play can start in under 30 minutes.