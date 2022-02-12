David Warner Would Like to Prove a Lot of Naysayers Wrong, Says Chris Morris

Morris felt Warner will compliment Prithvi Shaw in the opening partnership. "He also compliments Prithvi very well because Prithvi is also another guy who plays quite aggressively, so you know if one of them are top on the day - it's going to be fireworks. I think it's a great buy for Delhi if you're playing especially at the Kotla, it's going to be explosive part for bowlers to be looking for answers because when those two get going - it could be fireworks."

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar opined Kolkata made the right choice in buying middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crores.

"Well there were five teams who were eyeing for him. Few of them were going for a number four batter. The team that was going to be desperate for a player and a captain were obviously going to outbid the others. The others phased out and I see Pant already slotted as captain. The team that was looking for a captain and at No. 4 because KKR's middle order has been a problem. So, good call and right choice," Manjrekar said.