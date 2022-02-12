IPL 2022 Auction: Delhi Capitals buy David Warner for Rs 6.25 Crore

Warner, for long, has been one of the Australian men’s cricket team’s foremost performers, and has played a similar role for IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, whom he led to the title in 2016. An Orange-cap winner on three occasions, Warner is the fifth highest run-scorer in the history of the IPL, ahead of the 2022 season. In 2016, Warner had scored 848 runs, and was second, at the end of the season, behind Virat Kohli

The attacking left-handed batter has played a total of 150 games, scoring 5,449 runs with four centuries and 50 half-centuries to his name, which underlines his ability at the top of the order.

The Australian, though, had a forgettable IPL 2021, when he was stripped off captaincy by SRH midway through the season and then eventually left out of the squad. Warner was seen cheering on the team along with fans from the stands.

However, right after the IPL 2021 finished, Warner was back to his dominating best in the Australian colours, scoring 289 runs in 7 games, the second highest in the tournament after Babar Azam, as they won their first Men’s T20 World Cup. He was named Player of the Tournament as well.