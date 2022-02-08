Shreyas Iyer & David Warner Among Top Captaincy Picks at IPL 2022 Auction

New franchises and new squads for IPL 2022 means that among the most important roles that will be earmarked at the mega auction will be captaincy. The IPL Mega Auction takes place on 12 and 13 February in Bengaluru and quite a few teams are in there needing a new skipper.

The likes of highly decorated Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings of course are pretty sure of their captains in Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, but a team like Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders need to find another skipper.

While RCB have retained Virat Kohli, he has relinquished the captaincy and Eoin Morgan has been released by KKR.