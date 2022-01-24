Watch: David Warner’s Kids Dancing to ‘Saami Saami’ Will Brighten Up Your Day

David Warner's daughters dance to 'Saami Saami'
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Australian cricketer David Warner is popular for his videos and dances in India because of all the Bollywood songs and references he uses. He's clearly a Bollywood buff, and he has passed it along to his three daughters as well.
In a recent video uploaded on his Instagram, it is seen how his daughters, Ivy Mar Warner, Indi Rae Warner, and Isla Rose Warner and dancing on the popular song 'Saami Saami' from Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.
The song, which is a popular reels trend too, caught the attention of the cricketer who recreated it with the help of his daughters. He uploaded the video with the caption, "Girls wanted to try Saami Saami song before mum and dad 😂😂 #pushpa @candywarner1"
Watch the video here:
Allu Arjun has also commented on the video. He wrote, "Sooo cuteee 😂❤️❤️" while appreciating the girls. What did you think of the video?
