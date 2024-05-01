CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Streaming: Date, Time, and Live Telecast in India Here

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is getting ready to host Punjab Kings (PBKS) for the 49th match of the Indian Premier League 2024. The CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 face-off will be held today, Wednesday, 1 May. All cricket fans across India should stay alert if they want to watch their favourite players in action. The upcoming match will be live streamed for those who did not buy the tickets. Both teams are gearing up to defeat each other in the match.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is aiming to win the match and inch a step closer to finishing in the top four of the ongoing season. Fans are excited to watch the upcoming CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 match on Wednesday. Punjab Kings have had an underperforming season this time. They pulled off a record run chase in their last match against KKR.